Edtech platform upGrad aims to add over 100 online programmes

PTI
  • Nov 09 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 16:37 ist
upGrad has recently crossed the annual revenue run rate of $210 million in September this year. Credit: iStock Images

Edtech major upGrad on Tuesday said it plans to add over 100 online programs in the next 24 months.

The announcement comes at a time when the pandemic-driven tech evolution has created a huge demand-supply gap for a skilled workforce within the country.

upGrad currently offers programs in the areas of Data, Management, Software and Technology, Business Analytics, Law, Digital Marketing, Criminology, Health, and others.

It started with just one program and now has a vast set of online courses across diverse domains to support its learners not just in India but across about 100 countries, upGrad Chief Executive Officer-India Arjun Mohan said.

"Now as we move forward, the new additions which are going to be more focused and niche shall further encourage professionals to upskill online and attain advanced skills without having them to bear the opportunity cost," he added.

upGrad has recently crossed the annual revenue run rate of $210 million in September this year.

