Eicher Motors to invest Rs 440 crore in Spanish EV firm Stark Future SL

Eicher Motors to invest Rs 440 crore in Spanish EV firm

The parent of Royal Enfield will nominate a director to the board of Stark, which currently does not have a facility in India

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 29 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eicher Motors Ltd will buy a nearly 10.35 per cent stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future SL for Rs 440 crore ($53.22 million), it said on Thursday, the latest such investment by an Indian company amid rising demand for EVs.

The parent of Royal Enfield will nominate a director to the board of Stark, which currently does not have a facility in India.

"This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing," Eicher said in a stock exchange filing.

Rival bikemaker Hero MotoCorp said in September it would invest in California-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

EVs are expected to account for 33 per cent of global sales by 2028, according to consultant AlixPartners, from less than 8 per cent last year.

