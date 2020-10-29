Eight core industries' output contracts 0.8% in Sept

Eight core industries' output contracts 0.8% in September

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 18:56 ist
Strategic storage of crude oil at Padoor, near Udupi. Representative Photo. Credit: DH Photo

Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 per cent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.1 per cent in September 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March.

Barring coal, electricity and steel, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement -- recorded negative growth in September 2020.

During April-September, the sectors' output dropped by 14.9 per cent as compared to a growth of 1.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Commerce and Industry
Crude Oil
natural gas
cement

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

 