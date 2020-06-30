Eight core industries' output contracts 23.4% in May

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 percent in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official data.

The eight-core sectors had expanded by 3.8 percent in May 2019, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity - had recorded negative growth in May.

During April-May 2020-21, the sector's output dipped by 30 percent as compared to 4.5 percent in the same period the previous year.

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries - Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the ministry said in a statement.

These eight industries account for 40.27 percent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).