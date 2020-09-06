8 of top 10 firms lost Rs 1.1L cr in m-cap last week

Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in market cap over the past one week, ICICI, RIL worst hit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 12:39 ist
The BSE logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Getty Images

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a total loss of Rs 1,11,799.05 crore in their market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as leading losers.

Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms. Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 per cent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.

Also Read: 6 of top 10 most valued firms together add over Rs 1 lakh cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank tops chart

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 25,476.75 crore to Rs 2,57,073.30 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tanked Rs 24,216.53 crore to Rs 13,16,947.89 crore.

HDFC's market cap dropped by Rs 20,150.82 crore to Rs 3,17,321.63 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 17,642.8 crore to Rs 2,72,815.29 crore. The market valuation of ITC declined by Rs 10,951.21 crore to Rs 2,29,667.79 crore and of Infosys by Rs 6,643.75 crore to Rs 3,91,544.91 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap dipped by Rs 6,471.69 crore to Rs 4,99,186.72 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by Rs 245.5 crore to Rs 2,85,380.21 crore. In contrast, TCS added Rs 19,756.31 crore to its valuation at Rs 8,59,202.29 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 2,641.5 crore to Rs 6,16,240.17 crore.

In top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSE
Sensex
M-cap
ICICI
Reliance Industries Ltd
HDFC
ITC

What's Brewing

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

Always aiming for the stars

Always aiming for the stars

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Mind over melody

Mind over melody

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 