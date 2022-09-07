Elon Musk can use whistleblower claims, but judge won't delay Twitter trial

A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order.
"I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter," wrote Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.
Musk's legal team argued in court on Tuesday that justice demanded delaying the five-day trial, currently scheduled to begin October 17, so he could investigate allegations that Twitter had misrepresented its data security.
Read | 90% of comments on my Twitter account are bots: Musk
Last month, whistleblower allegations became public that provided Musk, the world's richest person, fresh ammunition to bolster what legal experts said was a long-shot attempt to walk away from the deal without paying a $1 billion termination fee.
Twitter's former head of security, Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker known as "Mudge," said in a complaint to regulators that the company falsely represented that it had a solid data security plan.
Twitter has sued Musk to hold him to his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard
Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim
'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city
Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study
India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know
Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina
'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review
In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays
Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru
NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula