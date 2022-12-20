Musk to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users

Elon Musk plans to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users

Twitter re-enabled Twitter Blue sign ups earlier this month, with accounts for individuals getting a blue check

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 20 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 17:37 ist
Twitter owner Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk said on Monday Twitter Inc will restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, on the same day that users voted decisively in a poll for Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform.

Musk responded to a suggestion from a Twitter Blue subscriber, who said only subscribers should get a vote on policy polls, with "Good point. Twitter will make that change", without specifying when the change would come into effect.

Also Read —  Musk silent after Twitter poll asks him to quit

Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the CEO poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should. He has not yet named a successor for the role.

Twitter re-enabled Twitter Blue sign ups earlier this month, with accounts for individuals getting a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

The monthly subscription price for the service is $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices, respectively.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News
Twitter Blue

What's Brewing

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

 