Musk says Tesla's FSD software price to go up again

Elon Musk says Tesla's FSD software price to go up again

The tech billionaire mentioned that users can upgrade their existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Aug 22 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 10:10 ist

Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that it will increase the price of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) software to $15,000 after its wide release.

In a post on the microblogging platform Twitter, Musk wrote that the new price will go into effect in North America starting September 5.

"FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of the week with a wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants," Musk wrote on Twitter.

"After the wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before September 5th but delivered later," he added.

The tech billionaire mentioned that users can upgrade their existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app.

Recently, a report said that the Google-owned streaming platform YouTube had removed a video that showed a parent experimenting with FSD capabilities against his kids walking across or standing on the road.

The video showed Tesla owner and investor, Tad Park, testing FSD features with his kids.

During the video, Park drives a Tesla Model 3 toward one of his children standing in the road, and then tries again with his other kid crossing the street. The vehicle stopped before reaching the children both times.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tesla
Elon Musk
self drive cars

What's Brewing

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

 