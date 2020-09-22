Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' unveil

Elon Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2020, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 08:39 ist
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

The company's shares fell nearly four per cent to $432 in extended trade.

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted, ahead of the event scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Musk also said Tesla intends to increase battery cell purchases from suppliers Panasonic, South Korea's LG Chem and China's CATL, and possibly with other partners as well.

Despite the cell suppliers' maximum speed, the automaker still expects significant shortages in 2022 and beyond, he added.

Many analysts expect Musk to unveil battery improvements at the event, extending the automaker's lead over General Motors, Volkswagen and other rivals.

Tesla's shares closed 1.6 per cent higher on Monday, helped by a leaked email from Musk that said the company was hopeful of racking up record car deliveries in the third quarter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tesla Inc
Tesla
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 