Musk to address Twitter staff for first time this week

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 14 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 08:34 ist

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behaviour could destabilise the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

 