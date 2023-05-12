Elon Musk welcomes Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO

Elon Musk on Friday welcomed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

In his official welcome tweet to Yaccarino, Musk said that she will be focusing primarily on business operations, while he would look after product design & new technology.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Yaccarino is one of the advertising industry's most respected executives, but will face an uphill battle trying to attract major companies to come back to the platform.

Musk has fully owned Twitter since late October and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking most of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk added in his tweet.

