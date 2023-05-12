Elon Musk welcomes Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO

Elon Musk welcomes Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO

Yaccarino is one of the advertising industry's most respected executives

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 21:28 ist
Linda Yaccarino. Credit: Instagram/@lindayacc

Elon Musk on Friday welcomed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. 

In his official welcome tweet to Yaccarino, Musk said that she will be focusing primarily on business operations, while he would look after product design & new technology.

Yaccarino is one of the advertising industry's most respected executives, but will face an uphill battle trying to attract major companies to come back to the platform.
Musk has fully owned Twitter since late October and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking most of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk added in his tweet.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

 