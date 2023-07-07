Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia

Mongolia has approved two special licences for Elon Musk's SpaceX to operate as a service provider using low-orbit satellites, according to a government statement on Friday.
Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed internet connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, the Mongolian government said.
Also Read | SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit that can provide connectivity in remote areas.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce
Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike
Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases
No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code
Are AI robots the future of elder care?
One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it
How is animal world suffering from climate change?
Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7