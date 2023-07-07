SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia

Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed internet connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2023, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 13:15 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mongolia has approved two special licences for Elon Musk's SpaceX to operate as a service provider using low-orbit satellites, according to a government statement on Friday.

Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed internet connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, the Mongolian government said.

Also Read | SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman in space, to International Space Station

Starlink has built a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit that can provide connectivity in remote areas.

Business News
Elon Musk
SpaceX

