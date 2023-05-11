Emirates creates $200 mn aviation sustainability fund

Emirates creates $200 million aviation sustainability fund

The funds will be disbursed over three years to help Emirates work on less polluting fuel and energy tech

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 11 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 15:07 ist
Emirates President Tim Clark said the biggest impediment for airlines in reducing their environmental impact was currently fuel. Credit: AFP File Photo

Emirates airline said on Thursday it had committed $200 million to a research fund focusing on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation, because hitting net zero emissions targets would not be possible with currently available options.

Emirates President Tim Clark said the biggest impediment for airlines in reducing their environmental impact was currently fuel.

"It's clear that with the current pathways available to airlines in terms of emissions reduction, our industry won't be able to hit net zero targets in the prescribed timeline," Clark said.

Also Read | Lessors to deregister three planes of SpiceJet

The funds will be disbursed over three years and the Dubai-based airline will identify partnerships with organisations working on fuel and energy technologies, it said.

Clark said Emirates would use environmentally responsible practices until other fuel solutions were found, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) where feasible.

Global SAF production is estimated to meet just 2 per cent of aviation fuel needs by 2025, according to airline industry group IATA.

SAF is produced in tiny quantities from feedstocks such as cooking oils and animal waste and costs two to five times more than conventional jet fuels.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Emirates
Aviation
civil aviation
Airlines
sustainability
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 