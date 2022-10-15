Emirates looks beyond op challenges, bets big on A380s

The commencement of Emirates’ A380 services in the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru signified a milestone in the global travel industry’s road to recovery, Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said on Friday.

He was responding to questions on the significance of the double-decker aircraft — dogged since inception by concerns over its size and operational profitability — making its debut in southern India.

“The world is coming through a recovery phase and the A380s cater to this new demand, which is coming very strong,” Kazim told DH on the sidelines of the formal launch of the airline’s A380 services at KIA.

Emirates, which has been a prominent backer of the A380s, is pitching premium customer experience as a counter to apprehensions that have led carriers to ground fleets of the wide-body airplane. Kazim said 80 of its 116 A380s were back in operation. “We are ramping up the deployment as we progress back to almost normal scheduling. Also, in terms of average age, most of our A380 fleet is young,” he said. The airlines has A380 services covering 36 destinations in 24 countries.

For the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, hosting the A380 involved unfamiliar challenges. Senior officials said the commencement of the A380 services reflected the airport’s operational compliance.

“Though we had hosted Code F (wide wingspan) aircraft in the past, the A380 was a first and the preparedness involved addressing operational challenges,” Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, told DH.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL, said the A380 services were being launched at KIA at a time the airport was closing a major expansion programme that included construction of its second terminal. Post-expansion, the airport is expected to handle about 60 million passengers per year.