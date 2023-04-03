Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in $9.3 billion deal

Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in $9.3 billion deal

Shares of WWE were down 4.5 per cent in trading before the bell

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 19:31 ist
The Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) logo hangs from the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of its public listing at the NYSE in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc said on Monday it would acquire entertainment firm World Wrestling Entertainment Inc in a deal valued at $9.3 billion.

Shares of WWE were down 4.5 per cent in trading before the bell, while Endeavor, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, was up 4 per cent.

Under the agreement, Endeavor shareholders will own 51 per cent of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49 per cent.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WWE
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

 