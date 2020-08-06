Enercent to provide EV charging solutions to BigBasket in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based start-up Enercent has entered into a collaboration with BigBasket for providing charging solutions for its fleet of electric vehicles at its 12 warehouses.

As per the understanding Big Basket delivery agents using electric vehicles will utilise Enercent app to determine, chart, preserve, charge and evaluate their two and three-wheelers.

Enercent will also extend a unified dashboard for warehouse-level, regional and HQ operations managers of BigBasket.

Through this technology, site managers can duly automate their entire EV charging operations, monitor energy usage, benchmark against total delivery distance covered and add new charging points/users tied to a warehouse/city, a company statement said.

Through this seamless innovation it has effectively eliminated the need for manned-charging personnel at each Big Basket warehouse by delivering 100% automation, it added.

Earlier this year, BigBasket had announced its plan to roll out 10,000 e-vehicles comprising two-wheelers and vans across India.

"Enercent is excited to have completed the Bangalore-leg of our multi city EV charging solutions for BigBasket. The granularity and analytics for EV charging, range, performance and other vehicle parameters make EV adoption seamless for last-mile delivery companies," Anantha Bhargava Gollapali, founder and MD, Enercent said.