EPFO asks field offices to credit pension by March 30

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday directed its 135 field offices to ensure payment of pension to 65 lakh beneficiaries by March 30 amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to an official statement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) makes payment of pension on the last working day of every month under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS).

The Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has directed them to credit pension to the EPS beneficiaries' accounts by March 30, the statement said.

Last week, the CPFC directed to process pension payments in all 135 offices of the EPFO in advance so that no inconvenience is caused to pensioners on account of nationwide lockdown for containing coronavirus outbreak.

EPFO officers and staff completed the processing of pension payments in all 135 offices and provided pensioner-wise payment details for 65 lakh pensioners along with requisite cheques to all pension-disbursing banks.

Link nodal branches of all pension-disbursing banks throughout India have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners by March 30.