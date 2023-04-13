Equity fund inflows hit 1-year high of Rs 20,534 crore in March

Despite market volatility, equity oriented schemes remained buoyant in March as net inflows into open-ended equity funds surged by 31 per cent to Rs 20,534.21 crore, the highest in a year.

Net equity inflows stood at Rs 15,685.57 crore in February, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) witnessed robust growth. Investments via SIP crossed Rs 14,000 crore-mark for the first time ever. The SIP contribution jumped to Rs 14,276 crore in March as against Rs 13,686 crore recorded in the previous month.

“This figure is testimony to the growing investing resilience of retail investors despite volatile markets. The continued growth in SIP numbers have been a major contributor to the fact that equity inflows have now remained positive for 25 months at a stretch, despite all the ups and downs,” said Aniruddha Bose, Chief Business Officer, FinEdge.

From a low of about Rs 2,250 crore in November 2022, the net inflows into equity funds have jumped sharply in the recent months. This “augers well for the future of the equity markets,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company.

“This reinforces our belief that domestic investors continue to have a high level of confidence in the Indian growth story and also in mutual funds as an effective vehicle for wealth creation,” Pradeepkumar said.

On the fixed income side, there was unusual interest towards the end of March to invest in bond funds. This was partly due to the change in taxation from 1st April.

Index funds witnessed a huge net inflow of Rs 27,228 crore in March. This is more than 4x of the net inflow figure for February. Index funds received net inflows of Rs 95,670 crore in 2022-23.

Hybrid net outflows stood at Rs 12,372 crore in March as compared to Rs 460.30 crore in the previous month. Due to huge selling in debt and hybrid funds, open-ended mutual funds saw overall net outflows of Rs 21,693.91 crore in March.