Equity indices edge up ahead of RBI rate decision

Equity indices edge up ahead of RBI rate decision

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.36% at 17,701, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% to 59,212.42

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 08 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 09:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday ahead of an interest rate decision by the country's central bank, which has stuck to a loose monetary policy to support a post-pandemic economic recovery but is now faced with rising inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.36 per cent at 17,701, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3 per cent to 59,212.42.

Even though inflation has breached the 6 per cent upper limit of the central bank's target range for two months, a Reuters poll showed it will still wait at least a few more months before joining other central banks in raising rates.

Track live updates of RBI MPC meet here

The Reserve Bank of India has for nearly two years kept the key repo rate at a record low of 4% and kept its stance accomodative until the economic recovery is firmly entrenched.

In support of this view, Governor Shaktikanta Das had last month said inflation was expected moderate despite a surge in global prices for crude oil.

"While, it is true that there are countries that are deviating from the US Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric ... India perhaps has some space to keep rates unchanged for now, but a prolonged deviation could be destabilising," HDFC Bank's Treasury Research team said in a preview note.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Reserve Bank of India
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News
Shaktikanta Das
Federal Reserve

What's Brewing

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 