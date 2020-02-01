Escorts' tractor sales up 1.2 per cent in January

Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Saturday said its agri machinery segment registered 1.2 per cent rise in sale of tractors to 6,063 units in January 2020.

It had sold 5,991 units in January last year, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The domestic sales last month stood at 5,845 units, registering a growth of 1.4 per cent against 5,762 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in January 2020 registered a decline of 4.8 per cent at 218 tractors, against 229 tractors sold in the year-ago month.

The company has diversified business in three different segments namely, Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) and Railway Equipment Division (RED), it said.