ETO Motors plans Rs 150 crore investment in Telangana for electric vehicle production

ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions and services company has announced the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility in Telangana for its range of electric 3 wheelers.

The production unit will be coming up under its subsidiary Keto Motors, with an investment of Rs 150 crore over the next five years and with expected employment generation for over 1,500 people.

The Hyderabad based company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government for this purpose on Friday.

The products range under the company include ergonomically designed zero-emission electric three-wheelers in passenger as well as in the cargo segment. Its products are equipped with high-quality suspension and the largest tyres in the three-wheeler segment that provides a smooth riding experience, ETO said in a press statement on Monday

Having a large wheelbase gives greater stability to the vehicle and superior legroom. The vehicles are powered by a high capacity AC-induction motor which provides the ability to navigate diverse terrain with ease. ETO uses state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries in its electric three-wheelers that give a range of up to 120 KM in a single charge. Manufactured using ABS panels and aluminium chassis, the vehicles are highly robust and durable, the company claims.

NK Rawal, Managing Director, ETO Motors said that the new Electric Vehicle policy of Telangana government comes at the right time when the EV segment is poised to grow at a significant rate con