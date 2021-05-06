EU and India set to restart long-suspended trade talks

EU and India set to restart long-suspended trade talks

AFP
AFP,
  • May 06 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 17:37 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The European Union and India will agree to restart long-stalled trade talks at a leaders summit on Saturday, an EU official said, as tensions with China spur closer cooperation.

"After almost eight years of the suspension of the free trade talks, we will agree to resume these," an EU official said Thursday, adding that "this opens up the way to a possible free trade agreement between us".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Union
India
Trade

What's Brewing

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

 