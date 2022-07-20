EU may cut natural gas use amid Russian supply woes

EU considers 15% cut in natural gas use on Russian supply woes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2022, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 05:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union is considering a voluntary 15% cut in natural gas use by member states beginning next month on concern that Russia may halt supplies of the fuel, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing EU diplomats. 

Russia
European Union
World news
Business News
natural gas

