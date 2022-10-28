EU digital chief warns Musk Twitter must abide by rules

EU digital chief warns Musk Twitter must abide by 'rules'

'In Europe, the bird will fly by our (EU) rules,' EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 28 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 17:51 ist

The EU official overseeing internet regulation on Friday warned new Twitter boss Elon Musk the social media giant must play by the bloc's rules in Europe.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our (EU) rules," EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted, in response to Musk writing that "the bird is freed".

The 27-nation bloc is imposing landmark legislation aimed at reining in the power of US tech giants and forcing them to more closely screen illegal or harmful online content.

Musk pledged to make Twitter "a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner" after completing his protracted takeover of the platform.

The idea of the world's richest person running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

Musk has vowed to dial content moderation back to a bare minimum, and is expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.

Musk said the EU's new Digital Services Act was "exactly aligned with my thinking" when he met with Breton in May.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News
EU

What's Brewing

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

'Gandhada Gudi' review: A cathartic experience

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Manga mindset: Japan's biggest 'One Piece' fans

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

 