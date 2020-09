The European Medicines Agency has been in contact since the beginning of September with 38 makers of potential Covid-19 vaccines, an official at the EU drugs regulator said on Tuesday.

"As of early September the EMA has been in contact with developers of 38 potential Covid-19 vaccines," Fergus Sweeney, Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force at EMA, told a hearing in the European Parliament.

Vaccines must be authorised by EMA before they can be used in the European Union.