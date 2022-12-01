EU warns Musk that Twitter could face ban over content moderation: Report

The European Union has threatened Elon Musk's Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation, setting up a regulatory battle over the future of the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
EU industry chief Thierry Breton made the threat during a video meeting with Musk on Wednesday, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the conversation.
Breton told Musk he must adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an "arbitrary" approach to reinstating banned users and agreeing to an "extensive independent audit" of the platform by next year, according to the report.
Twitter and the EU did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Breton had previously urged Musk to comply with landmark EU rules against online hate speech and disinformation. The European Commission's justice chief Didier Reynders had also voiced similar comments.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate
French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list
Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks
Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study
My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant
No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row