Euro dips below $1.00 for first time since end-2002

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jul 13 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 19:14 ist

The euro fell below the symbolic level of $1.00 on Wednesday for the first time since December 2002, weighed down by darkening economic outlook for the single currency area and a possibility of a complete stoppage in Russian gas supplies.

The euro was pushed down to $0.9998 after official data showed a surge in US inflation in June, fuelling expectations for a further tightening of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. An increase in borrowing costs on the other side of the Atlantic makes the dollar more attractive to investors.

Business News
Euro
US dollar

