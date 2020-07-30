Infobip raises over $200 mn in Series A funding

European software startup Infobip raises over $200 million in Series A funding

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 12:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter/ Infobip

Infobip has raised over $200 million from private equity firm One Equity Partners in a deal which values the Croatian cloud communications firm at over $1 billion and was its first external round of funding, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The investment will help Infobip further expand in the United States through potential acquisitions, as it competes head-to-head with rivals such as San Francisco-based Twilio, the sources said.

Founded in 2006, Infobip provides technology in omnichannel marketing, allowing companies to communicate with customers through text messages or third-party apps such as WhatsApp.

It counts global firms Uber, Costco and Unilever as customers, with the ability to reach seven billion mobile devices in more than 190 countries through its network, according to company releases.

The company, currently profitable, generated €602 million ($710 million) in revenue last year, up 38 percent year over year, the sources said.

It saw a 20 percent spike in SMS volumes in April compared to February, as businesses looked to reach customers through virtual communications during a global lockdown prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Infobip will now focus on expanding its business and is considering an initial public offering in the United States at a later date, one of the sources said.

Communication Platforms as a Service, or CPaaS, will grow from $3.3 billion in 2018 to $17.2 billion by 2023, according to forecasts by market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Citi and Morrison Foerster advised Infobip in raising the funds.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uber
Unilever
United States
Investments
Business News

What's Brewing

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

 