EV industry will run on partnerships: Exponent’s Arun Vinayak

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Altigreen and deep-tech energy start-up Exponent Energy on Monday launched a new three-wheeler cargo electric vehicle (EV) – neEV Tez – with a proprietary battery that can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 15 minutes.

The 8.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack, e-pack, which was developed by Exponent, will make neEV Tez the “world’s fastest charging electric vehicle” when charged using its e-pump charging network.

The fast-charging technology comes at a time when the world’s fourth-largest auto market has seen quick adoption of electric three-wheelers in the logistics segment after the pandemic pushed up the demand for e-commerce.

The technology was the result of an “engineering-first approach”, where Exponent developed e^pack specifically for Altigreen’s new vehicle, which also was engineered to provide an 85-kilometre city drive range using the battery pack that comes with a charging life of 3,000 cycles.

In a conversation with DH’s Prathik Desai, Altigreen Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Amitabh Saran and Exponent Energy Co-founder Arun Vinayak speak about the importance of engineering and the role of partnerships in the EV industry, among other things.

Excerpts:

What is the significance of the engineering-first approach in India’s mobility landscape?

Amitabh Saran: Look at fossil fuels – amazing vehicles that have lasted for so many decades and are doing a wonderful job taking care of dust, potholes, pebbles and waterlogging. EVs have always been a compromise in our country. They were probably imported from another geography. But, the needs in India are completely different. We (Altigreen and Exponent) started with this realisation and a premise that we have to work against the existing beast that is fossil. If I don't have a solution to it, there is no point in talking about the range and charging infrastructure.

India’s very well known for its software-making capabilities. What do such EV innovations tell about the country’s manufacturing prowess?

Arun Vinayak: While India is strong in making software, it has been very bad at making hardware. And creating products is 10 times harder than building software. Fundamentally, we talk about make-in-India but what we need is to own IP (Intellectual Property rights) in India. You will see a lot of companies talk about patents applied, but here this company (Altigreen) has 27 patents granted, which speaks about the tenacity of R&D and the belief in that.

Could you tell us the role of such partnerships in the mobility sector and what could they unlock?

Amitabh Saran: Partnerships are a double-edged sword. You need to choose your partner with a lot of due diligence if you really want to make it work. You look at the automotive domain and look at the string of failures, they've constantly had. You will not be able to point out five good JVs (joint ventures) that have ever happened in the past. I think the important thing is to realise the value each one is bringing to the equation. A lot of times people come together only because of a name.

Arun Vinayak: Finding partners is easy, but finding the right partner is difficult. For instance, for the last two years, all of us were focused towards improving and making this one battery that goes to Altigreen as close to perfect. I believe this industry will work on partnerships. If you look at the conventional auto industry, it was very slow in building partners. They were not partners but they were OEMs and suppliers. There was a hierarchy in it. But, if you look at the computer and software industry, what do we learn from that: the reason they were able to shake the world in 10 years is that they came together.

In this situation, when you are running out of time and if you need to go electric ASAP in the next five or six years, it is very inefficient for one company to do everything.