Evergrande shareholder stock up on take-private offer

Evergrande shareholder Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

Chinese Estates' shares rose to HK$3.8 in early trade as it resumed trading on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 07 2021, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 12:43 ist
Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 31 per cent on Thursday after it announced an offer to take the company private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million).  

The Hong Kong developer said Solar Bright Ltd, backed by the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it privately by offering minority shareholders HK$4 apiece, a 38 per cent premium to Chinese Estates' last traded price.

Also Read | Evergrande backer Chinese Estates to go private after plunge

Chinese Estates' former chairman Lau is a member of the so-called "poker club" of Hong Kong tycoons that included Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, who is scrambling to raise funds to pay the company's many lenders and suppliers.

Chinese Estates' shares rose to HK$3.8 in early trade as it resumed trading on Thursday. It was suspended from trading on September 29.

The Hong Kong developer, whose shares were down 42 per cent this year before the trading suspension, said a delisting would reduce the costs and management resources to maintain the listing status, and it could provide more flexibility to implement long-term business strategies.

Chinese Estates was the second-largest shareholder of Evergrande with a 6.48 per cent stake, before selling it down since August to 4.39 per cent as of Thursday.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Evergrande
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Sabka Prayas' in Lakhimpur Kheri?

DH Toon | 'Sabka Prayas' in Lakhimpur Kheri?

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

 