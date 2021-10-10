Expect market to maintain strength

Indian markets despite witnessing volatility during the week closed positively with both Nifty/Sensex gaining 363/1293 points (+2.1 per cent/+2.2 per cent) to close at 17,895/60,059.

Broader market outperformed with Nifty Midcap 100/ Nifty Smallcap 100 up 3.4 per cent/3.7 per cent respectively. Sector rotation was seen towards some of the undervalued sectors like Media, IT, Auto and Energy which gained ~4 per cent each, while Realty, Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Infra gained upto 3 per cent.

Profit booking was seen in FMCG which lost ~1 per cent. FIIs continued to remain sellers this week as well having sold equities worth Rs 3685 crore while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 3460 crore.

A host of global and domestic triggers dominated market trends during the week. A combination of slowing growth, hawkish tone by central banks, China power crisis kept market volatile.

Even as worries over the rising bond yield and commodity prices kept investors edgy. On the positive side the Chinese economic data came in better than expected, while U.S. Senate approval to temporarily raise the government's debt limit and thus avoiding the risk of a default has helped elevate global sentiments.

On the domestic front, RBI kept the key policy rate (Repo) unchanged for the 8th consecutive time while its continued to maintain its accommodative stance.

The central bank also retained the GDP growth forecast at 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal, while it revised the CPI inflation projection downward to 5.3 per cent which also supported sentiments.

PSU banks were in momentum after reports of Tata Sons wining the bid for taking over Air India. Tech stocks witnessed buying interest thorough the week ahead of TCS results on Friday.

Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to reach the Rs 18 lakh crore market cap as its share price rose to record highs.

Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish candle on weekly scale and has been forming higher high - higher lows from ten weeks in a row. Now if it manages to hold above 17,850, we can expect an up move towards 18,000-18,200 levels whereas on the downside support is seen at 17,700 zones.

Going forward, we expect Domestic markets to maintain its strength. Strong macro data, positive commentary from corporates for the festive season and expectation of healthy quarterly results are likely to help maintain positive momentum in the market.

Although volatility has increased and may continue to impact intermittently due to global factors as well as elevated valuations. In this environment of global uncertainty and sector specific action, we would suggest Investors to make use of any dips in the market to accumulate fundamentally strong stocks.

(The writer is Head-Retail Research at MOFSL)

Check out DH's latest videos: