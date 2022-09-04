Expect markets to remain volatile in short term

Equity markets witnessed huge volatility this week and consolidated in a broad range on the back of feeble global cues.

Nifty/Sensex finally ended the week with marginal losses of 19/31 points (-0.1% each) at 17,539/58,803 levels. The broader market, however, maintained its positive momentum despite an uncertain global scenario with Midcap 100/Smallcap 100 up 0.9%/0.2% for the week.

Realty, auto and FMCG were the major gainers – rallying more than 2% each. On the other hand, IT was the major laggard – down more than 3% followed by energy and pharma sectors. Foreign institutional investors (FII) were buyers throughout the month of August and bought to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DII) sold ~Rs 7,000 crore worth of equities.

Global markets witnessed a sell-off after US Fed’s hawkish statement at the Jackson Hole symposium, where the Fed chairman maintained its aggressive stance on monetary policy tightening in order to control inflation.

A further flare-up in China-Taiwan issues, economic slowdown concerns in US and China, and inflationary concerns in Europe and Japan heightened the concerns. Eurozone inflation rose to a record high of 9.1% YoY in August while Japan inflation touched a 24-year high. In addition, Russia has halted gas deliveries to Germany via a key pipeline for an indefinite period which may prolong the energy crisis in Europe. On the positive side, unemployment data was encouraging but it is likely to get offset by other global turmoils.

Domestic equities saw wild swings this week on the back of global slowdown concerns. However, support-based buying emerged each time at lower levels as India’s macro fundamental continues to be strong. Strong GDP, IIP and GST data which came out this week, all give an indication of the pink health of the Indian economy.

Positive institutional flows too provided support to the market. In fact, Nifty made smart gains of 3.5% in August 2022 despite a record rise of 8.7% in July 2022. Strong outperformance by Mid and Smallcaps continued with gains of 6%/5% in August 2022. Indian markets have been showing resilience despite several global headwinds.

While markets in the near term may remain volatile in a broader range, we are positive on the mid- to long-term perspective on the back of healthy domestic macros, strong fundamentals, robust earnings growth and an upbeat festive season. The broader market has been outperforming well and is likely to remain in flavour with action in niche midcap sectors.

Markets on Monday will take cues from global developments over the weekend. Thus, we would suggest traders remain cautious due to increasing volatility, while long-term investors could use correction as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks.

