Expect more value in large caps than mid caps next week

Equity markets snapped its two-week gain to end on a sombre note, largely led by increasing oil prices and concern over aggressive tightening by central banks. Nifty/Sensex fell by 383/1,466 points (-2.3%/-2.6%) to close the week at 16,202/54,303 levels.

The broader market too ended in red with Midcap100 /Small100 down 1.6% and 2.8% respectively during the week. Except for Auto which gained 1%, the rest all the sectors ended with losses. IT, Financials, FMCG, Metals, and Media lost 2-3%.

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 8,700 crore (data till Thursday) while DIIs bought Rs 6,800 crore (data till Thursday) during the week.

Global markets were weak on concern over ECB policy outcome and US/China inflation data due this week. ECB in its policy meeting on Thursday announced an end to its long-running stimulus scheme and a hike in interest rate from next month for the first time since 2011.

While US inflation data would be released late Friday evening, China’s inflation came at 2.1% for the month of May - up 6.4% y-o-y, denting the sentiments. On the other hand, oil prices surged and hovered above $120/barrel throughout the week on the back of strong demand in the US and China.

On the domestic side, markets were feeble on account of weak global cues, RBI MPC and rupee closing at a new record low of 77.78. RBI on Wednesday announced a 50 bps hike in repo rate to 4.90% which was in line with expectation. It, however, kept the CRR unchanged, thus benefitting banking stocks.

Going ahead, investors would be looking forward to the US FED meeting scheduled next week on 14-15th June, which could provide some direction to the market. On the domestic side depreciating rupee, high crude oil prices and consistent FIIs selling remain key negatives.

The market is stuck in a broader range for the last one month, which is expected to continue until any clear direction emerges on either side. While declines are being bought into – support is missing at higher levels. We expect limited stock and sector-specific action.

Energy, auto, auto ancillary, select banks, retail, QSR and defence sectors are likely to be in focus. Despite the recent correction, mid-cap stocks still trade at a premium to large-cap stocks.

Nifty Midcap 100 Index is trading at 22x PE - 18% premium to Nifty’s FY23 PE of 19x. Thus, we find more value in large-cap stocks than mid-cap stocks given this relative valuation equation.

(The writer is Head-Retail Research at MOFSL)