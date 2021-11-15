Exports jump 43% to $35.65 billion in October, imports soar 62%

India's exports rose by 43 per cent to $35.65 billion in October while trade deficit widened to $19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday.

Imports soared by 62.51 per cent to $55.37 billion widening the trade deficit.

Export sectors which recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs/made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products, the data showed.

Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at $233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, imports rose by 78.16 per cent to $331.39 billion.

