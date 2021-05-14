Exports jump to $30.63 bn in April; trade deficit at $15.1 billion

Exports jump to $30.63 billion in April

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 08:31 ist
Exports in April last year had plunged by a record 60.28 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Credit: iStock Images

India's exports trebled to $30.63 billion in April from $10.36 billion in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday.

Imports too rose to $45.72 billion last month as against $17.12 billion in April 2020, the data showed.

Trade deficit widens to $15.10 billion as against $6.76 billion in April 2020.

Exports in April last year had plunged by a record 60.28 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

In March this year, exports grew by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion.

Due to the low base effect, exports in April 2021 recorded a growth rate of 195.72 per cent.

Oil imports stood at $10.8 billion as compared to $4.66 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Major export commodities which have recorded positive growth in April include gems and jewellery, jute, carpet, handicrafts, leather, electronic goods, oil meals, cashew, engineering, petroleum products, marine products and chemicals.

