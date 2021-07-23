Exports rise 45% during July 1-21: Commerce Min data

The country's exports grew 45.13 per cent to $22.48 billion during July 1-21 on account of healthy growth in sectors such as gems and jewellery, petroleum and engineering, according to the provisional commerce ministry data. Imports also rose 64.82 per cent to $31.77 billion in the said period, leaving a trade deficit of $9.29 billion.

Exports of gems and jewellery, petroleum and engineering during July 1-21 stood at $424.5 million, $923.33 million and $551. 4 million, respectively, the data showed.

Imports of petroleum, crude and products rose by about 77.5 per cent to $1.16 billion. During the period, exports to the US, UAE and Brazil increased by 51 per cent to $493.24 million; 127 per cent to $373.36 million; and 212 per cent to $144.5 million, respectively.

Recording positive growth for the seventh consecutive month, exports rose by 48.34 per cent to $32.5 billion in June on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, even as the trade deficit aggregated at $9.37 billion during the month. The final figures for the full month of July would be released next month by the ministry.

