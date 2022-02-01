Exports rise by 23.69% to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in January

The country's exports rose by 23.69 per cent to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in January on healthy performance by engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery segments even as trade deficit widened to Rs 1.3 lakh crore during the month, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports in January grew by 23.74 per cent to Rs 3.89 lakh crore, the data, released on Tuesday, showed.

Trade deficit widened to Rs 1.3 lakh crore during the month as against to Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the same month last year.

India's export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53 per cent to Rs 25 lakh crore over Rs 17 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April-January).

