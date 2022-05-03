Exports up 24% to Rs 291 crore in April

Exports rose by 24.22 per cent to Rs 291 crore in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Imports during the month under review grew 26.55 per cent to Rs 446 crore. The trade deficit in April 2022 widened to Rs 153 crore as against Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

