Expression of Interest sought in Go Airlines' possible sale

Expression of Interest sought in Go Airlines' sale

The last date for receipt of interest for the airline is set for Aug 9, according to a advertisement.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 10 2023, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 10:18 ist
Go Air Flight. Credit: PTI Photo

A resolution professional appointed to oversee the insolvency process for Go Airlines (India) Ltd has invited Expression of Interest for the sale of the carrier as part of the process, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.

The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Business News
GoAir
Go Air
Airlines

