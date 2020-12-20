Extra-marital app Gleeden crosses 13 lakh subscribers in India; Bengaluru tops list among Tier1 city users

When 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' released in 1978, the title became a catchphrase in the Indian society. Some used it in a jovial, teasing manner, and for some, it was applicable when things went out of control in the affairs of life.

Well, society has come a long way forward in these 42 years, and the norm of an extramarital affair is increasingly finding its presence in the society. This has been proved by Gleeden, that said on Tuesday that it has crossed 13 lakh subscribers in India during the Covid-19 period, and also added that its subscription rate has increased over the past three months, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

What is Gleeden? It is a French online dating community and social networking service primarily marketed to women, specifically those who are already in a relationship. In 2009, the site was launched in France. More than 65 per cent of users reside in the European Union.

According to the company, the platform has gained almost three lakh subscribers in the last four months, of which 2.5 lakh users were added in the past two months, as in the times of coronavirus outbreak, people are apparently finding virtual dating safer than meeting in real life.

Among the Tier1 cities, Bengaluru is at the top spot with 16.2 per cent of the total Gleeden community in India, and is followed by Mumbai with 15.6 per cent of Gleeden users. Delhi has climbed to the third spot with 15.4 per cent of Indian users.