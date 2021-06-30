Fabindia plans to go public, eyes valuation of $2 bn

Fabindia plans to go public, eyes valuation of $2 billion

The company does not need immediate cash, therefore this IPO is primarily aimed at giving exits to some investors

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2021, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 14:09 ist
Fabindia is one of the many companies lining up for the bourses by the end of the year. Credit: iStock Photo

Ethnic wear retailer Fabindia is planning to go public by the end of 2021, aiming to raise Rs 3,000 cr, sources told Hindustan Times.

The deal is expected to value the retailer at about $1.5-2 billion and it is hiring banks to handle the process, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The company does not need immediate cash, sources told the publication. Therefore, the IPO is primarily aimed at giving exits to some investors including private equity firm PremjiInvest, which owns about 25 per cent stake in the company.

Fabindia is one of the many companies lining up for the bourses by the end of the year amid a record stocks rally in the country. Walmart-powered Flipkart and fintech major Paytm are planning for an IPO either in India or overseas.

The retailer runs 311 stores across India and 14 stores overseas where it sells ethnic apparel, furniture, organic food and personal care products, among other things. Its main competitors include Biba, W, Global Desi in the apparel segment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

business
IPO
Retail

What's Brewing

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 