Facebook, Amazon not in discussions to broadcast Super League

  • Apr 19 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:46 ist
Facebook said Monday it is not in discussions with a coalition of European football teams called the Super League to acquire broadcasting rights, while a source familiar with the matter said Amazon was also not in discussions with the league.

The Financial Times earlier reported the Super League's organizers have held early discussions with companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Walt Disney Co and Comcast owned Sky to secure deals that would raise annual revenues worth 4 billion euros a year.

In December, Amazon secured exclusive rights to screen European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform.

