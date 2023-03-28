Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees

Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees: Report

The company will also reportedly restart assessing staff performance twice a year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 28 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc is planning to lower bonus pays for some employees, and assess staff performance more frequently, as a part of a larger restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

The social media giant will be assessing performance of employees, and those who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the report said.

The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65 per cent from 85 per cent earlier, WSJ added.

Read | Exploring standalone social network for sharing text updates: Meta

"We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture," the newspaper said, quoting the memo.

The company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

On March 14, the company announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs this year in a second round of layoffs, as part of restructuring that will see it scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and "flatten" layers of middle management, as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Meta
Facebook

Related videos

What's Brewing

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

 