Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 mn UK fine

Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 04 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 16:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the US firm said it would accept.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal.

The CMA ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided the remedies offered by the US company did not answer its concerns over the impact to digital advertising.

The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements in regard to the handling of Giphy, with the US firm failing to notify the UK regulator that key staff had left.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UK
competition
Facebook
Meta

What's Brewing

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 