Facebook parent Meta forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Meta Platforms forecast third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday, anticipating higher ad spending on signs of improving macroeconomic environment.
The company expects July-September revenue in the range $32 billion to $34.5 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $31.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
