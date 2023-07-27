Facebook parent Meta forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Meta forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 27 2023, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 07:22 ist
The logo of Meta. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms forecast third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday, anticipating higher ad spending on signs of improving macroeconomic environment.

The company expects July-September revenue in the range $32 billion to $34.5 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $31.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Business News
Meta

