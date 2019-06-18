Facebook unveils global cryptocurrency

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, San Francisco,
  • Jun 18 2019, 14:44pm ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2019, 14:51pm ist
Facebook unveiled its global crypto-currency "Libra," in a new initiative in payments for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream. (Photo by AFP)

Facebook announced on Tuesday it is launching its own cryptocurrency called "Libra," in a move aimed at creating a low-cost global payment system available through smart devices.

Libra, described as "a new global currency" and set to roll out next year, is being backed by about 25 partners, including nonprofits and firms in financial services and online commerce.

The new currency is to be supported by real assets and regulated.

It will be available through Facebook's own digital wallet called Calibra and other services, according to Tuesday's announcement.

