Failed crypto giant FTX has salvaged $5 bn in assets

Failed crypto giant FTX has salvaged $5 bn in assets

'We have located over $5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investments securities,'' a lawyer for FTX said

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 12 2023, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 02:59 ist
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried. Credit: AFP Photo

Lawyers handling the bankruptcy of FTX, the cryptocurrency giant co-founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, said Wednesday they had recovered $5 billion in assets in their efforts to salvage funds from the failed firm.

FTX, once the world's highest-profile crypto exchange, collapsed spectacularly in November leaving nine million customers in the lurch and seeing co-founder Bankman-Fried indicted for fraud by US prosecutors.

The downfall of FTX and Bankman-Fried's arrest and extradition from the Bahamas sent a shockwave through the crypto industry after a decade of extraordinary growth on the back of bitcoin and other digital currencies.

"We have located over $5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investments securities," FTX lawyer Andrew Dietderich told a Delaware bankruptcy court.

He also said that the company was "well underway" on plans to sell other investments that had a book value of $4.6 billion.

The lawyer said it was too soon to say how much was needed to compensate customers that saw their deposits vanish overnight.

"We know that all this has led to a shortfall in value to repay customers and creditors. The amount of the shortfall is not yet clear," Dietderich told the court.

FTX and its sister trading house Alameda Research went bankrupt in November, dissolving a virtual trading business that at one point had been valued by the market at $32 billion.

The United States has charged Bankman-Fried with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and election finance violations.

FTX's lawyer told the court the 30-year-old cheated investors by creating a back channel that siphoned away customer deposits at FTX towards Alameda, creating a secret credit line worth $65 billion.

Bankman-Fried is out on bail and living at his parent's home in California after he pleaded not guilty at a Manhattan Federal court on January 3.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FTX
Business News

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 