FDI into India up 37% to $43.85 bn during Apr-Nov 2020

FDI into India up 37% to $43.85 bn during Apr-Nov 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 18:44 ist
Representative image: iStockPhoto

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India increased by 37 per cent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020, according to data by the commerce and industry ministry.

Total FDI inflows (including reinvested earnings) during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"FDI equity inflow received during 2020-21 (April to November 2020) is USD 43.85 billion. It is the highest ever for the first 8 months of a financial year and 37 per cent more compared to the first 8 months of 2019-20 (USD 32.11 billion)," it said.

It added that FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FDI
Economy

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 