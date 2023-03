The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation fell to 3.85 per cent in February, compared to 4.73 per cent in January, according to government data.

February Wholesale Inflation (WPI) falls to 3.85% as compared to 4.73% in January: Government of India pic.twitter.com/WYP176QVcP — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

More details awaited..