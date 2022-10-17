Fed and ECB right to tighten policy: IMF's Gopinath

Fed and ECB right to tighten policy: IMF's Gita Gopinath

She said it would be right for the European Central Bank to 'normalise its monetary policy by the end of the year and then tighten next year'

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Oct 17 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 12:43 ist
International Monetary Fund's Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath. Credit: Reuters Photo

Inflation in the United States is "very stubborn" and the Federal Reserve should "stay the course" and tighten monetary policy or else lose credibility, said Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director.

Also Read — IMF asks countries to preserve vital foreign reserves amidst appreciating US dollar

Gopinath, in comments to German business daily Handelsblatt published on Monday, also said it would be right for the European Central Bank to "normalise its monetary policy by the end of the year and then tighten next year".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Federal Reserve
Gita Gopinath
Europe
Business News
Inflation

What's Brewing

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 