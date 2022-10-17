Fed and ECB right to tighten policy: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Inflation in the United States is "very stubborn" and the Federal Reserve should "stay the course" and tighten monetary policy or else lose credibility, said Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy managing director.
Also Read — IMF asks countries to preserve vital foreign reserves amidst appreciating US dollar
Gopinath, in comments to German business daily Handelsblatt published on Monday, also said it would be right for the European Central Bank to "normalise its monetary policy by the end of the year and then tighten next year".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine
How firms can handle employees' financial wellness
Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank
Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint
DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image
Singapore mulls insects for human consumption